About this product
Glitter Bomb is simply the best of the best. This is fun weed - perfect for easy evenings and moments that make you laugh so hard you cry. This Compound Genetics brainchild is the perfect marriage of OGKB Blueberry Headband X Grape Gas- a powerhouse lineage. We know it’ll be challenging to resist Glitter Bomb’s delicious grape and blueberry gas flavors while on the clock but trust us, this weed will make you far too silly for the workplace.
-
Effects: Giggly, Euphoric, Vibrant
Nose: Vanilla, Lemon, Simple Syrup
Taste: Grape, Blueberry, Gas
-
About this brand
Ember Valley
Ember Valley is a family of craftsmen. We strive for perfection and we only put our name on flower that meets the highest standard. We specialize in procurement and discovery of the finest genetics and obsess over the smoothness of the smoke, the uniqueness of its flavor, and the feeling you get from it.
Located in the heart of Shasta County, we live and breathe our California heritage. We have been able to transcend size and quality with years of experience.
Ember Valley has developed some of the finest cultivators, high quality cannabis, and consumer experiences, making us a leader in the industry.
Uncompromising dedication to perfection is what separates pristine flower from average flower.
We are Ember Valley.
This is our culture.
