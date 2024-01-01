Glitter Bomb Pre-Roll 1G- Darts

by Ember Valley
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Type: Hybrid
Glitter Bomb is simply the best of the best. This is classic fun weed with a celebrity lineage that cannot be beat. Nor Cal IC Mag took their OGKB Blueberry Headband cut and crossed it with the Compound Genetics cut of Grape Gas to produce some of the tastiest, giggle-inducing cannabis flower we’ve had the pleasure of cultivating. Imagine an old school high paired with a new school flavor jam-packed into shimmery, frosty buds that can be spotted a mile away. Don’t miss out on this celebrity hybrid strain.
Effects: Giggly, Euphoric, Vibrant

Nose: Vanilla, Lemon, Simple Syrup

Taste: Grape, Blueberry, Gas

Dank blueberry, grapes, and gas, plus a dazzling look describes Compound Genetics’ 2022 strain Glitter Bomb. Influential grower NorCal IC Mag and Compound crossed Grape Gas #10 to OGKB Blueberry Headband and selected a flawless pheno for 2022. It’s loud, big, blingy, dark, and dramatic-looking, with maximum-THC, indica hybrid effects that’ll sit you down and stoke up some hunger. Watch out for all of Compound’s Grape Gas crosses including GastroPop—they’ve tapped into a gusher.

Ember Valley is a family of craftsmen. We strive for perfection and we only put our name on flower that meets the highest standard. We specialize in procurement and discovery of the finest genetics and obsess over the smoothness of the smoke, the uniqueness of its flavor, and the feeling you get from it.

Located in the heart of Shasta County, we live and breathe our California heritage. We have been able to transcend size and quality with years of experience.

Ember Valley has developed some of the finest cultivators, high quality cannabis, and consumer experiences, making us a leader in the industry.

Uncompromising dedication to perfection is what separates pristine flower from average flower.

We are Ember Valley.
This is our culture.
