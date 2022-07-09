Gush Mintz is an indica dominant hybrid strain that we just can't say enough good things about. It's packed with a sweet and earthy flavor and kicks in immediately after that first hit to bring you into a state of true relaxation as if though all your worries have melted away. Sit back and relax with a heavy dose of happiness with these big dense, green nugs that have a slightly purple undertone and dusted with trichomes all around. Gush Mintz is a great option for chronic stress and optimal relaxation without too much sedation.

-

Effects: Pain Relieving, Sleeping, Calming

Nose: Gas, Floral, Sweet

Taste: Mint Tea, Sage, Fruit