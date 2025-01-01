Crafted for anyone who appreciates quality cannabis, whether you’re lighting up for the first time or know exactly what you like. Rolled with 100% indoor-grown, freshly ground flower, never trim, and always single-strain, this joint delivers a smooth, flavorful experience with every puff. Expect rich terpene profiles, a clean burn, and balanced potency that highlights the plant’s natural character. It’s cannabis done right, from cultivation to combustion.
This strain is a cross between Jack Herer and Trophy Wife. It has a strong Jack Herer Nose that produces large, chunky buds. A true sativa hybrid that mixes the blissful, clear headed effects of the Jack strain with the calming euphoric effects of the Trophy Wife strain. This is the perfect balanced strain for consumption day or night.
Effects: Uplifted, Relaxed, Creative
Nose: Orange, Lemon, Pine
Taste: Citrus, Fruity, Gas
Ember Valley is a family of craftsmen. We strive for perfection and we only put our name on flower that meets the highest standard. We specialize in procurement and discovery of the finest genetics and obsess over the smoothness of the smoke, the uniqueness of its flavor, and the feeling you get from it.
Located in the heart of Shasta County, we live and breathe our California heritage. We have been able to transcend size and quality with years of experience.
Ember Valley has developed some of the finest cultivators, high quality cannabis, and consumer experiences, making us a leader in the industry.
Uncompromising dedication to perfection is what separates pristine flower from average flower.