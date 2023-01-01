About this product
Lemon Cherry Gelato is the hype that created hype- something every smoker must sample at least once. The buds are dense, deep purple and covered in frosty white trichomes. The name is a perfect description of the taste, which can vary slightly depending on who grows it. The high is transformative- perfect when you need to change your life or the world- whichever comes first.
-
Effects: Powerful, Euphoric, Mystical
Nose: Fruity, Earthy, Sherbet
Taste: Cherry, Creamy, Gassy
-
Effects: Powerful, Euphoric, Mystical
Nose: Fruity, Earthy, Sherbet
Taste: Cherry, Creamy, Gassy
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Ember Valley
Ember Valley is a family of craftsmen. We strive for perfection and we only put our name on flower that meets the highest standard. We specialize in procurement and discovery of the finest genetics and obsess over the smoothness of the smoke, the uniqueness of its flavor, and the feeling you get from it.
Located in the heart of Shasta County, we live and breathe our California heritage. We have been able to transcend size and quality with years of experience.
Ember Valley has developed some of the finest cultivators, high quality cannabis, and consumer experiences, making us a leader in the industry.
Uncompromising dedication to perfection is what separates pristine flower from average flower.
We are Ember Valley.
This is our culture.
Located in the heart of Shasta County, we live and breathe our California heritage. We have been able to transcend size and quality with years of experience.
Ember Valley has developed some of the finest cultivators, high quality cannabis, and consumer experiences, making us a leader in the industry.
Uncompromising dedication to perfection is what separates pristine flower from average flower.
We are Ember Valley.
This is our culture.