Arguably the hype that created hype. Lemon Cherry Gelato is the result of Gelato and Zkittlez that smokes heavy from the Gelato side but zaps you into believing in a higher power from the Z side. It smells like we took a basket of fresh picked cherries and squeezed Meyer lemons over them and made that flavor into a candy. It tastes even better than it smells, smokes even better than it looks, and it smells like heaven and looks like a purple sunset in Maui so that's saying something. There are only a few out there that have this particular cut, and we happen to be lucky enough to be one of them.

-

Effects: Euphoric, Cerebral, Mystical, Feeling Like a God Damn Champ.

Nose: Candy, Gassy, Pungent.

Taste: It's 100 degrees in the middle of the summer. You've got a tall glass of fresh squeezed lemonade. You're eating cold black cherries. Your topping all of that off with a scoop of Italian gelato. You're doing it. You're doing it all.