Big Sativa Energy that kicks in immediately after consumption to help you focus and give you the energy boost you need to handle the day. Whether you're out and about or working on a creative project Melon Fizz is your daytime go-to. The perfect combination of sweet and earthy Melon Fizz will leave you licking the jar for more. A proud member of our Moonbow Cross collection.

Effects: Cerebral, Energized, Focused

Nose: Herbal, Nutty, Sweet

Taste: Creamy, Melon, Herbal

Cross: Melonade x Moonbow 75