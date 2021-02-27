The hometown gassy hero GMO paired up with an absolute bombshell of a Strawberry Guava pheno for this masterpiece strain. Melted Strawberries produces a naturally highly potent product and packs a real punch when you need it the most. Tight and dense in structure, when you crack open a nug of this game changer, you are reminded why you smoke weed in the first place. You also remember that just because it isn't purple, doesn't mean it won't absolutely put your tolerance to the test and give those lungs a run for their money.

-

Effects: Uplifting, Euphoric, Relaxing

Nose: Sugar, Fruit, Herbal

Taste: Sweet, Earthy, Garlic