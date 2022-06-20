About this product
The hometown gassy hero GMO paired up with an absolute bombshell of a Strawberry Guava pheno for this masterpiece strain. Melted Strawberries produces a naturally highly potent product and packs a real punch when you need it the most. Tight and dense in structure, when you crack open a nug of this game changer, you are reminded why you smoke weed in the first place. You also remember that just because it isn't purple, doesn't mean it won't absolutely put your tolerance to the test and give those lungs a run for their money.
Effects: Uplifting, Euphoric, Relaxing
Nose: Sugar, Fruit, Herbal
Taste: Sweet, Earthy, Garlic
About this strain
Melted Strawberries effects
Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Euphoric
40% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
20% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
20% of people report feeling relaxed
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
20% of people say it helps with fatigue
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
