Midnight Gelato is a heavy indica strain that is typically high in THC and offers a relaxing body high without clouding the mind. It is a Sunset Sherbert x Thin Mint Cookies cross that comes from the Cookies Family. This strain has buds in an array of colors, from light green to dark purple, with trichomes that put out a sweet and gassy aroma with hints of lavender and pine. Midnight Gelato is a true classic in the making and embodies exotic weed to its finest.

-

Effects: Chill,Relaxed, Inspired

Scent: Sweet and Earthy

Taste: Diesel all the way through