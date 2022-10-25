Petrol 41 is a heavy indica strain that is typically high in THC and offers a relaxing body high without clouding the mind. It is a Sunset Sherbet x Thin Mint Cookies cross that comes from the Cookies Family. This strain has buds in an array of colors, from light green to dark purple, with trichomes that put out a sweet and gassy aroma with hints of lavender and pine. Petrol 41 is a true classic in the making and embodies exotic weed to its finest.