Berry Jane, which comes from parents Fruity Pebble OG and Blueberry, tastes and smells just as good as it looks. Densely populated amethyst trichomes promote a head high ideal for productivity and vivid spontaneity. A captivating multi-sensory experience with bursts of candy and bright berries, the Berry Jane strain has quickly become a favorite in the sativa focused community.
Effects: Uplifted, Energetic, Aroused
Nose: Berry, Sweet, Pine
Taste: Berry, Sweet, Pine
