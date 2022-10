Puro Loco is a cross between Moonbow #75 and Papaya. This funky fruit bowl of a strain will have you thinking back to the old school kushy strains of days past. Not only does it smoke like your eating a bowl of fruit, but after smoking the loco, you might just be left feeling like you're a piece of fruit in the bowl.

Nose: Skunk, Cream, Old school kush