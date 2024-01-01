Rainbow Belts Cold Cure Rosin 1G

by Ember Valley
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product

I can't say enough good things about this legend of a strain bred by Archive Seed Bank. The name perfectly describes the look, smell, and taste as you get all the delicious flavors and colors of the rainbow. The smell translates through to the smoke and each hit is a fruit-filled delight for the taste buds. You will enjoy this one to the end with a flavor and high to match. This strain’s terpene combination makes it an excellent choice for depression, insomnia, stress and anxiety.

Effects: Sedating, Giggly, Relaxed, Happy

Nose: Tropical, Candy, Fruity

Taste: Sweet, Tropical, Fruity

About this strain

Rainbow Belts, also known as "Rainbow Belt," is an indica marijuana strain made from by crossing Moonbow with Zkittlez. The effects of Rainbow Belts are mostly calming. Consumers say this strain offers a euphoric high that leaves you feeling happy and relaxed. Rainbow Belts is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for cannabis consumers with a high THC tolerance. Rainbow Belts has sedating qualities so it's best to enjoy this strain during the evening hours. The flavor and aroma of this strain may remind you of sweet and fruity candy. Medical marijuana patients choose Rainbow Belts to relieve symptoms associated with insomnia. This strain is bred by Archive Seed Bank and Purple City Genetics.

About this brand

Ember Valley
Ember Valley is a family of craftsmen. We strive for perfection and we only put our name on flower that meets the highest standard. We specialize in procurement and discovery of the finest genetics and obsess over the smoothness of the smoke, the uniqueness of its flavor, and the feeling you get from it.

Located in the heart of Shasta County, we live and breathe our California heritage. We have been able to transcend size and quality with years of experience.

Ember Valley has developed some of the finest cultivators, high quality cannabis, and consumer experiences, making us a leader in the industry.

Uncompromising dedication to perfection is what separates pristine flower from average flower.

We are Ember Valley.
This is our culture.
