About this product
Exotic Genetics is best in class, and it's strains like Red Runtz that keep them there. It is the result of crossing Red Pop (Strawberry x Cookies n' Cream) with Runtz. She has arguably one of the most sophisticated terp profiles we have ever come across and it makes our flowering rooms smell like a candy shop. It burns smooth and bright and brings on one of the cleanest highs we have experienced. It truly encompasses exotic weed and has already become an instant classic in our stable of genetics. It tests the limits of the plant and makes you wonder how it's still even weed.
About this strain
Red Runtz effects
Reported by real people like you
17 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Uplifted
5% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
5% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
5% of people report feeling hungry
Stress
5% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
28% | high
About this brand
Ember Valley
Ember Valley is a family of craftsmen. We strive for perfection and we only put our name on flower that meets the highest standard. We specialize in procurement and discovery of the finest genetics and obsess over the smoothness of the smoke, the uniqueness of its flavor, and the feeling you get from it.
Located in the heart of Shasta County, we live and breathe our California heritage. We have been able to transcend size and quality with years of experience.
Ember Valley has developed some of the finest cultivators, high quality cannabis, and consumer experiences, making us a leader in the industry.
Uncompromising dedication to perfection is what separates pristine flower from average flower.
We are Ember Valley.
This is our culture.
