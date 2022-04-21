About this product
Sweet, candy, gas terps that taste exactly like the flower smells. When rolled up correctly the flavor tastes the same throughout the entire smoke experience. Red Runtz leaves a thick, sweet aftertaste in your mouth that will have you salivating for more.
Effects: Creative, Tranquil, Inspired
Nose: Burnt Sugar, Gas
Taste: Vanilla, Caramel
About this strain
Red Runtz effects
Reported by real people like you
11 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Uplifted
9% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
9% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
9% of people report feeling hungry
Stress
9% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
28% | high
