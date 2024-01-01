RS11 Infused Pre-Roll 2 Pack .5G

by Ember Valley
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Strain rating:
  • Photo of RS11 Infused Pre-Roll 2 Pack .5G

About this product

Type: Indica
Lineage: Pink Guava x OZK
--
This is the real sticky-icky-icky right here, the creme de la creme. RS 11 is a strain bred by DEO Farms that has taken the market by storm for its smooth creamy sherbet taste with a subtle undertone of full melt hash and citrus gas. This Indica dessert strain is best enjoyed after dinner with a second dinner ready to go for when the munchies kick in.
--
Effects: Hazy, Euphoric, Balanced
Nose: Ice Cream, Fruity, Earthy
Taste: Cream, Gas, Citrus

About this strain

RS11, also known as "RS-11" and "Rainbow Sherbert #11," is a hybrid weed strain that Deo Farms made by crossing the OZ Kush project Pink Guava with a Sunset Sherbert. RS-11 was bred by Deo Farms of Oakland, CA, the maker of Zoap. RS-11 was selected by Wizard Trees of LA, along with RS-54. In 2023, many cultivators grow RS-11 across the US. RS-11 is more relaxing than energizing. Consumers who have smoked this strain report feeling calm, and sedated, but still mentally alert. The flavor profile is extra fruity with hints of sour citrus. RS11 flower provides a smooth smoke and a lingering sweet and spicy aroma. Medical marijuana patients say they smoke this strain when experiencing mild pain.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Ember Valley
Ember Valley
Shop products
Ember Valley is a family of craftsmen. We strive for perfection and we only put our name on flower that meets the highest standard. We specialize in procurement and discovery of the finest genetics and obsess over the smoothness of the smoke, the uniqueness of its flavor, and the feeling you get from it.

Located in the heart of Shasta County, we live and breathe our California heritage. We have been able to transcend size and quality with years of experience.

Ember Valley has developed some of the finest cultivators, high quality cannabis, and consumer experiences, making us a leader in the industry.

Uncompromising dedication to perfection is what separates pristine flower from average flower.

We are Ember Valley.
This is our culture.
Notice a problem?Report this item
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.