Remember Valley’s single 1G Pre-roll is crafted with freshly ground, premium indoor smalls—never trim. Rolled to perfection and filled with single strain flower, these full-gram joints come in a convenient pop tube, ideal for the enthusiast on the go. Embrace the classics and ignite your nostalgia with a joint that takes you back to the golden days of Cannabis. - One of the most classic strains still in demand today, OG is one of the most well known and sought after cultivars on the market Currently. You'll be feeling creative and inspired after smoking this favorite of many. - Effects: Uplifting, Calming, Creative Taste: Pungent, Earthy, Fuel Nose: Citrus, Pine, Diesel Taste: Pungent, Earthy, Fuel
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Ember Valley is a family of craftsmen. We strive for perfection and we only put our name on flower that meets the highest standard. We specialize in procurement and discovery of the finest genetics and obsess over the smoothness of the smoke, the uniqueness of its flavor, and the feeling you get from it.
Located in the heart of Shasta County, we live and breathe our California heritage. We have been able to transcend size and quality with years of experience.
Ember Valley has developed some of the finest cultivators, high quality cannabis, and consumer experiences, making us a leader in the industry.
Uncompromising dedication to perfection is what separates pristine flower from average flower.