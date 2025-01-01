About this product
Crafted for anyone who appreciates quality cannabis, whether you’re lighting up for the first time or know exactly what you like. Rolled with 100% indoor-grown, freshly ground flower, never trim, and always single-strain, this joint delivers a smooth, flavorful experience with every puff. Expect rich terpene profiles, a clean burn, and balanced potency that highlights the plant’s natural character. It’s cannabis done right, from cultivation to combustion.
A decadent cross of Black Cherry Gelato x Z, Tokyo Cherry Blossom offers a balanced hybrid experience that blends flavor, function, and feel. The nose is loud and sweet and bursting with candy, gas, and citrus. While each hit delivers a layered taste of juicy berries, rich cherry, and sugary sweetness. A heavy dose of myrcene, caryophyllene, and limonene adds depth to its calming, tingly effects. Expect full-body relaxation with a soft, euphoric lift that settles the mind and body without knocking you out. This one's a perfect pick for winding down without checking out.
Effects: Calming, Relaxing, Tingly
Nose: Candy, Gas, Citrus
Taste: Berry, Cherry, Sweet
About this brand
Ember Valley
Ember Valley is a family of craftsmen. We strive for perfection and we only put our name on flower that meets the highest standard. We specialize in procurement and discovery of the finest genetics and obsess over the smoothness of the smoke, the uniqueness of its flavor, and the feeling you get from it.
Located in the heart of Shasta County, we live and breathe our California heritage. We have been able to transcend size and quality with years of experience.
Ember Valley has developed some of the finest cultivators, high quality cannabis, and consumer experiences, making us a leader in the industry.
Uncompromising dedication to perfection is what separates pristine flower from average flower.
We are Ember Valley.
This is our culture.
