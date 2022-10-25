To our belief, Verzace is an unknown cross between Rainbow Sherbert and Harlem Grapes. We were gifted this cut in exchange for 4 goats and a crate of milk when we came in touch with some mystical Greek goddess. Honestly, it was a pretty wild experience but when it's all said and done - totally worth it because this strain is the absolute bee's knees. Tight and dense purple nugs that smell like gassy grapes hit you between the eyes with some of the smoothest smoke you've ever had.

Effects: Stoney, Meditative, More body high less cerebral

Nose: Creamy and floral

Taste: Diesel, Pungent, Tangy