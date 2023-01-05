About this product
Ember Valley’s best-selling strains in a 2-pack of premium indoor flower infused with highly potent, THCA Diamonds- perfect for a heavy-hitter on the go. Our strain-specific diamond-infused pre-rolls are handcrafted in small batches for a clean, consistent burn every time. These are not for the faint at heart.
-
Verzace is one of the most calming strains in our repertoire. This Mochi X Sherbert cross is a strain that will soothe the nerves and elevate the mind for maximum happiness and minimum stress. Consumers looking for a unique flavor profile will love this pepper and grapefruit strain that leaves a tingle on the palette.
-
Effects: Calming, Peaceful, Vibrant
Nose: Floral, Garlic, Grape
Taste: Spice, Fruit, Cream
-
Verzace is one of the most calming strains in our repertoire. This Mochi X Sherbert cross is a strain that will soothe the nerves and elevate the mind for maximum happiness and minimum stress. Consumers looking for a unique flavor profile will love this pepper and grapefruit strain that leaves a tingle on the palette.
-
Effects: Calming, Peaceful, Vibrant
Nose: Floral, Garlic, Grape
Taste: Spice, Fruit, Cream
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Ember Valley
Ember Valley is a family of craftsmen. We strive for perfection and we only put our name on flower that meets the highest standard. We specialize in procurement and discovery of the finest genetics and obsess over the smoothness of the smoke, the uniqueness of its flavor, and the feeling you get from it.
Located in the heart of Shasta County, we live and breathe our California heritage. We have been able to transcend size and quality with years of experience.
Ember Valley has developed some of the finest cultivators, high quality cannabis, and consumer experiences, making us a leader in the industry.
Uncompromising dedication to perfection is what separates pristine flower from average flower.
We are Ember Valley.
This is our culture.
Located in the heart of Shasta County, we live and breathe our California heritage. We have been able to transcend size and quality with years of experience.
Ember Valley has developed some of the finest cultivators, high quality cannabis, and consumer experiences, making us a leader in the industry.
Uncompromising dedication to perfection is what separates pristine flower from average flower.
We are Ember Valley.
This is our culture.