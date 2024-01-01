Biscotti is popular for its relaxing and calming effects, making it a great choice for unwinding after a long day or as a night-time strain. It is also said to have some medicinal properties, such as helping to alleviate symptoms of insomnia, chronic pain, and anxiety. These VERY potent tablets are for EXPERIENCED USERS only.



>For our adult users - Best paired with scented candles, a night on the couch, and listening to Dark Side of the Moon on vinyl.

Show more