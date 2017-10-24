Chem Sisters mixed with Chocolate Diesel gives you GG4 (Gorilla Glue) a Sativa dominant hybrid that delivers heavy euphoria and relaxation. While you're experiencing a mind and body numbing high, the giggles come up as you melt into the couch. It is reported that this strain helps individuals who struggle with insomnia, depression and anxiety.



>Vibes with a screening of Pineapple Express and the best crunchy snacks >Available in full-spectrum 10mg RSO tablets + 1G oil syringes

Show more