GG4 RSO Tablet [25mg] (1000mg Package)

by Emerald Bay Extracts
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product

Chem Sisters mixed with Chocolate Diesel gives you GG4 (Gorilla Glue) a Sativa dominant hybrid that delivers heavy euphoria and relaxation. While you're experiencing a mind and body numbing high, the giggles come up as you melt into the couch. It is reported that this strain helps individuals who struggle with insomnia, depression and anxiety.

>Vibes with a screening of Pineapple Express and the best crunchy snacks >Available in full-spectrum 10mg RSO tablets + 1G oil syringes

About this strain

Gorilla Glue is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. This strain is 37% sativa and 63% indica. “Gorilla Glue”, also known as “Original Glue” or “GG4”, is a potent strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains. Gorilla Glue is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Gorilla Glue effects include feeling relaxed, sleepy, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Gorilla Glue when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and pain. Bred by GG Strains LLC, Gorilla Glue features flavors like pungent, pine, and earthy. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Gorilla Glue typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Gorilla Glue is a multiple award-winning strain that has taken first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups, as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup in 2015. It is a fast-growing strain that produces large yields of sticky buds with a flowering time of 9-10 weeks. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gorilla Glue, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

