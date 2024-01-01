Melonade RSO Tablet [25mg] (1000mg)

by Emerald Bay Extracts
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

The effects of Melonade are reported to be uplifting and energizing, with a cerebral and creative high. Some users have also reported a relaxed and mellow body sensation, making it suitable for daytime use. However, it is important to note that the effects of cannabis can vary depending on a variety of factors, such as dosage, individual tolerance, and method of consumption. It is always recommended to start with a low dose and gradually increase as needed. Recommended for those who need some creative energy, those suffering from mood swings or depression.

> Vibes with Radiohead and finally finishing that project you've been working on for a year.

About this strain

The award-winning Melonade was created by crossing Midwest Best and Watermelon Zkittlez with Lemon Tree. This strain puts out a very sweet flavor profile, offering notes of citrus and melon. The high tends to be euphoric and cerebral, making Melonade a great choice for anyone looking for an energizing afternoon treat.

