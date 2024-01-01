The effects of Melonade are reported to be uplifting and energizing, with a cerebral and creative high. Some users have also reported a relaxed and mellow body sensation, making it suitable for daytime use. However, it is important to note that the effects of cannabis can vary depending on a variety of factors, such as dosage, individual tolerance, and method of consumption. It is always recommended to start with a low dose and gradually increase as needed. Recommended for those who need some creative energy, those suffering from mood swings or depression.



> Vibes with Radiohead and finally finishing that project you've been working on for a year.



Show more