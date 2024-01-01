This indica-dominant Hybrid strain is a genetic cross of FPOG and Grape Pie. Users reported a calm state, balanced with giggly endorphins, while Sundae Driver is said to ease anxiety, stress, PTSD, chronic pain, insomnia and seasonal depression. Best to indulge after work or before bedtime for some major relaxation.



>Vibes with Twin Peaks and a self-driving vehicle



>Available in full-spectrum 1G RSO syringes + 25mg Tablets

Show more