Sundae Driver RSO Tablet [50mg] (1000mg Package)

by Emerald Bay Extracts
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

This indica-dominant Hybrid strain is a genetic cross of FPOG and Grape Pie. Users reported a calm state, balanced with giggly endorphins, while Sundae Driver is said to ease anxiety, stress, PTSD, chronic pain, insomnia and seasonal depression. Best to indulge after work or before bedtime for some major relaxation.

>Vibes with Twin Peaks and a self-driving vehicle

>Available in full-spectrum 1G RSO syringes + 25mg Tablets

About this strain

Sundae Driver, also known as "Sunday Driver," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing FPOG with Grape Pie.  Leafly reviewers tell us that Sundae Driver’s effects include feeling relaxed, giggly, and happy. Sundae Driver has a sweet, mellow and creamy flavor. Growers say this strain comes in light green and purple buds that are drenched in trichomes.

