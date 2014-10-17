EndoCanna
Live Sugar
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
EndoCanna's Live Sugar is one of our signature live resin products, testing high for both cannabinoids and terpene content. EC Labs' Live Sugar is extracted using whole fresh frozen cannabis. EndoCanna's Live Sugar is our 50:50 ratio of smaller THC-A diamonds (HC) to high terpene (HT) sauce.
Alien Rock Candy effects
Reported by real people like you
170 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
53% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
23% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
