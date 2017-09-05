EndoCanna
EndoCanna's wax is the classic hash oil consistency, and often appears crumbly. We deliberately agitate the product by whipping it, which causes the cannabinoids to nucleate and solidify. This makes our wax potent and flavorful.
White 99 effects
Euphoric
49% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
48% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
46% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
18% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
16% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
