Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand EndoCanna

EndoCanna

Wax

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 22%CBD
Buy Here

About this product

EndoCanna's wax is the classic hash oil consistency, and often appears crumbly. We deliberately agitate the product by whipping it, which causes the cannabinoids to nucleate and solidify. This makes our wax potent and flavorful.

White 99 effects

Reported by real people like you
143 people told us about effects:
Euphoric
49% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
48% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
46% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
18% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
16% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!