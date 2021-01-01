Loading…
Logo for the brand Enliven Essentials

Enliven Essentials

Hemp CBD Vape Cartridge

About this product

CBD plus all the beneficial naturally occurring Cannabinoids makes our Full spectrum hemp extract truly everything you need.

Vaping is the fastest way to introduce hemp extract to your system, so you can feel its effects within minutes. It is easy to bring along anywhere and everywhere.

Hemp Extract Vape Cartridge

100mg Full-Spectrum hemp (CBD) extract
All naturals ingredients
No nicotine
No PG
fits most e-pens
no burnt feeling
Quality Tested
Customers typically use this for: Pain, Anxiety, Overall wellness.

Ingredients: Hemp extract, VG.

Each person correct dosage is different. Everyone should start with one dose and and test to see what works for them.
