About this product

CBD plus all the beneficial naturally occurring Cannabinoids makes our Full spectrum hemp extract truly everything you need.



Vaping is the fastest way to introduce hemp extract to your system, so you can feel its effects within minutes. It is easy to bring along anywhere and everywhere.



Hemp Extract Vape Cartridge



100mg Full-Spectrum hemp (CBD) extract

All naturals ingredients

No nicotine

No PG

fits most e-pens

no burnt feeling

Quality Tested

Customers typically use this for: Pain, Anxiety, Overall wellness.



Ingredients: Hemp extract, VG.



Each person correct dosage is different. Everyone should start with one dose and and test to see what works for them.