A classic combination of sweet, punchy berry flavor.



Our gummies are skillfully crafted with distillate to give a burst of mouth-watering flavors without the cannabis taste.



Each tin contains 10 gummies with 10mg THC in each for a total of 100mg per tin. Our tins were carefully sourced, so that they can fit practically anywhere, for discreet and convenient usage. As luck would have it, we have a flavor for everyone, sour, sweet and even spicy.