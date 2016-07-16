About The Product:

Hello, 100% purity! Our CO2 oil is the purest method of consuming cannabis. Our proprietary extraction process captures the native terpenes of the plant, giving our oil a robust flavor and effect profile. Uncut, zero additives or solvents. Full spectrum oil. Discreet usage, perfect for use on the go. Top-of the-line hardware technology.



VCDC: (Viper City OG x ACDC) This strain bred by Moxie truly packs a whole bunch of CBD. Anyone looking for the medicinal benefits CBD provides should give this strain a try. After trying this strain you should feel relaxed and uplifted all around.