Hello, 100% purity! Our CO2 oil is the purest method of consuming cannabis. Our proprietary extraction process captures the native terpenes of the plant, giving our oil a robust flavor and effect profile. Uncut, zero additives or solvents. Full spectrum oil. Discreet usage, perfect for use on the go. Top-of the-line hardware technology.
VCDC: (Viper City OG x ACDC) This strain bred by Moxie truly packs a whole bunch of CBD. Anyone looking for the medicinal benefits CBD provides should give this strain a try. After trying this strain you should feel relaxed and uplifted all around.
VCDC effects
Relaxed
87% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
38% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
16% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
64% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
61% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
41% of people say it helps with anxiety
