2.0 oz | 50 mg of CBD & 50 mg of Delta-8 THC



erbalHIGH Muscle Relaxer Cream was made to aid in relieving muscle soreness and stiffness, particularly after strenuous activity. This body cream is a blend of CBD & Delta-8 THC, natural herbs, and essential oils to reduce pain, inflammation, and relax muscles. CBD & Delta-8 THC is supported by a blend of herbs and essential oils to aid in relaxing muscles. For example, Arnica which aids in decreasing inflammation and relieves muscle pain and soreness, Thyme for tired and aching muscles, and crampbark which is effective in relieving any tense muscles.



+ No harmful chemicals or toxins

+ Lab Tested CBD & Delta-8 THC