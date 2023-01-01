Rae too cute for words! With a flocked mini cow print it's discrete as well as distinct. Aroma controlled with Odor Loc Tech, and an odor controlled center zippered pocket it can fit most vape pens as well as, vape cartridges (protecting from leakage) or any unfinished smoke that would have an extra potent odor! The stylish little Rae is ready to go where and when you are. Put her in a pocket and feel confident and secure. Roomier than she appears, Rae can carry a lot of things but only you and she will know for sure.



Rae Dimensions: 7 ½” X 2 7/8” X 2”



Special Feature – Odor-Loc Technology



Special Feature – Smell Proof Zippers



Use code: Leafly15 for 15% off!

Show more