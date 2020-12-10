Loading…
Slurricane Wax 1g

by Estaweeda
IndicaTHC 21%CBD
Slurricane

Slurricane is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Do-Si-Dos with Purple Punch. Slurricane produces relaxing effects that come on slowly. This strain has a sweet flavor profile, with subtle grape and sugary berries. Slurricane is the ideal strain for relaxing after a long day and will likely leave you locked to your sofa. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia.

Slurricane effects

Relaxed
89% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
47% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
15% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
14% of people say it helps with pain
