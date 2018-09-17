Loading…
Eureka Cultivation

Chem 91

HybridTHC 21%CBD

Chem 91 effects

Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
56% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
