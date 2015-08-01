About this product
Rosin tech is the process of applying heat and pressure to cannabis, rendering a solvent-less hash oil (SHO). Rosin is created by utilizing steam vapor pressure to extract the terpene-rich, cannabinoid-filled oil from the trichome heads within dry sift. It is then heated and whipped into a batter consistency.
About this strain
Honey Bananas from Elemental Seeds is a heavy-handed hybrid strain bred from Strawberry Banana and Honey Boo Boo. This cannabis strain earns its name with a resinous coat as sticky as honey and an unmistakable banana aroma. She tends to provide weighty full-body effects coupled with an invigorating buzz of cerebral euphoria.
Honey Bananas effects
Reported by real people like you
126 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
69% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Giggly
33% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
34% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Everest
Everest was founded in Flagstaff, at the base of Arizona's tallest mountain range. Inspired by adventures among the lofty peaks, Everest is dedicated to making the highest quality medication for Arizona's medical marijuana patients.
