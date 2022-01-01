About this product
Pure, isolated 99.9 THCa crystals. Highest potency. Dab, vaporize, or add to cannabis flower for a higher THC effect.
Everest
Everest was founded in Flagstaff, at the base of Arizona's tallest mountain range. Inspired by adventures among the lofty peaks, Everest is dedicated to making the highest quality medication for Arizona's medical marijuana patients.
#TakeYourPath
