Terp Sugar is a blend of diamonds and sauce with a ratio of 9:1 or greater. This product captures the potency of diamond isolate while retaining a bit of strain-specific flavor.
Everest
Everest was founded in Flagstaff, at the base of Arizona's tallest mountain range. Inspired by adventures among the lofty peaks, Everest is dedicated to making the highest quality medication for Arizona's medical marijuana patients.
#TakeYourPath
