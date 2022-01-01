About this product
Butane Hash Oil that is spread thin over a large surface area and purged for 4-5 days in a vacuum oven. This process produces a "swiss cheese" looking concentrate. Strains offered frequently: Nug Taffie, Lemon Meringue, Jack Herer, Honey Bananas, Jenny Kush, Original Glue, Pineapple Express
Everest was founded in Flagstaff, at the base of Arizona's tallest mountain range. Inspired by adventures among the lofty peaks, Everest is dedicated to making the highest quality medication for Arizona's medical marijuana patients.
