Introducing the latest addition to your nighttime routine: Wild CherriezZz Discos. These innovative gummy edibles are expertly formulated to guide you into a peaceful and rejuvenating sleep. With a carefully crafted blend of CBD, THC, and CBN in a harmonious 5:1:1 ratio, each Disco is a testament to our commitment to providing exceptional products. Perfect for both newcomers and connoisseurs alike, our Wild CherriezZz Discos offer a harmonious balance of flavor and function.

