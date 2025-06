Evermore’s line of loose cannabis concentrates includes Live Resin, Cold Cure Live Rosin, and Live Resin Cake Badder, each crafted for flavor, potency, and purity. Live Resin is made from freshly harvested plants, preserving terpenes and cannabinoids for a vibrant flavor and full spectrum of effects. Cold Cure Live Rosin offers a clean, solventless extract with rich cannabinoids and terpenes, providing a smooth and flavorful experience. Live Resin Cake Badder blends Live Resin’s potency with a creamy, easy-to-handle texture for a robust and enjoyable dabbing experience. All concentrates undergo rigorous quality control for consistency.

