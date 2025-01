Slydes Disposable Vapes are designed for the discerning consumer who values convenience without compromising on quality or flavor. Available in two exceptional variants—1G Distillate and Live Resin—Slydes offers a premium vaping experience that's portable, discreet, and effortlessly enjoyable.



Our 1G Distillate Slydes are crafted using state-of-the-art distillation techniques, resulting in a pure and potent vaping experience. Each Slydes Disposable Vape is pre-loaded with 1 gram of high-quality distillate, ensuring long-lasting sessions filled with smooth vapor and consistent effects. Whether you're on-the-go or relaxing at home, 1G Distillate Slydes deliver convenience and satisfaction in every puff.

read more