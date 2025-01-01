About this product
2 percolators in 1 asteroid designed bong
The Asteroid Bong will take you into deep space as soon as you lift off! Coming in at 12 inches in height, this masterpiece features a colored accented mouthpiece and base, as well as a built-in downstem with a removable bowl. In addition, it also comes equipped with a double dose of percolators for an exceptionally smooth and filtered smoking experience. In the main chamber sits a large purple orb-shaped swiss cheese percolator and a clear colored stereo matrix percolator on the bottom.
🌑 11 Inches Tall
🌑 Swiss Cheese Percolator
🌑 Stereo Matrix Percolator
🌑 Angled Mouthpiece
🌑 Built In Downstem W/ Dry Herb Bowl
If you are looking for a functional bong that is easier on your lungs while also producing spectacular visuals, this one's for you! With this stunning set up, you are guaranteed to impress both your friends, and yourself.
Prepare to enter orbit when you purchase the Asteroid Bong today!
*This bong may also be used as a dab rig; a banger is not included with this item
The Asteroid Bong will take you into deep space as soon as you lift off! Coming in at 12 inches in height, this masterpiece features a colored accented mouthpiece and base, as well as a built-in downstem with a removable bowl. In addition, it also comes equipped with a double dose of percolators for an exceptionally smooth and filtered smoking experience. In the main chamber sits a large purple orb-shaped swiss cheese percolator and a clear colored stereo matrix percolator on the bottom.
🌑 11 Inches Tall
🌑 Swiss Cheese Percolator
🌑 Stereo Matrix Percolator
🌑 Angled Mouthpiece
🌑 Built In Downstem W/ Dry Herb Bowl
If you are looking for a functional bong that is easier on your lungs while also producing spectacular visuals, this one's for you! With this stunning set up, you are guaranteed to impress both your friends, and yourself.
Prepare to enter orbit when you purchase the Asteroid Bong today!
*This bong may also be used as a dab rig; a banger is not included with this item
Asteroid Bong - 11in
Everything 420Bongs & Waterpipes
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
2 percolators in 1 asteroid designed bong
The Asteroid Bong will take you into deep space as soon as you lift off! Coming in at 12 inches in height, this masterpiece features a colored accented mouthpiece and base, as well as a built-in downstem with a removable bowl. In addition, it also comes equipped with a double dose of percolators for an exceptionally smooth and filtered smoking experience. In the main chamber sits a large purple orb-shaped swiss cheese percolator and a clear colored stereo matrix percolator on the bottom.
🌑 11 Inches Tall
🌑 Swiss Cheese Percolator
🌑 Stereo Matrix Percolator
🌑 Angled Mouthpiece
🌑 Built In Downstem W/ Dry Herb Bowl
If you are looking for a functional bong that is easier on your lungs while also producing spectacular visuals, this one's for you! With this stunning set up, you are guaranteed to impress both your friends, and yourself.
Prepare to enter orbit when you purchase the Asteroid Bong today!
*This bong may also be used as a dab rig; a banger is not included with this item
The Asteroid Bong will take you into deep space as soon as you lift off! Coming in at 12 inches in height, this masterpiece features a colored accented mouthpiece and base, as well as a built-in downstem with a removable bowl. In addition, it also comes equipped with a double dose of percolators for an exceptionally smooth and filtered smoking experience. In the main chamber sits a large purple orb-shaped swiss cheese percolator and a clear colored stereo matrix percolator on the bottom.
🌑 11 Inches Tall
🌑 Swiss Cheese Percolator
🌑 Stereo Matrix Percolator
🌑 Angled Mouthpiece
🌑 Built In Downstem W/ Dry Herb Bowl
If you are looking for a functional bong that is easier on your lungs while also producing spectacular visuals, this one's for you! With this stunning set up, you are guaranteed to impress both your friends, and yourself.
Prepare to enter orbit when you purchase the Asteroid Bong today!
*This bong may also be used as a dab rig; a banger is not included with this item
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Everything 420
Our online smoke shop is dedicated to making sure everyone can get high quality, yet affordable 420 accessories. Everything you could need, shipped straight to your door.
We believe in making THC accessible to everyone that needs it, which is why we stay stocked on all the top hemp brands, like Stiiizy, Packwoods, Runtz, Cake, and more. COA's are available on all products, so you can feel safe when you're blazing. Find top shelf cannabis seeds from brands Nasha Genetics, and begin your growing journey with us.
We're the best online headshop to buy cheap smoking accessories and carry top brands like AFM, Puffco, and Empire Glass within our curated collection. Starting at just $4.20 and expanding to standout products like the Puffco Peak and Storz & Bickel Mighty Vape, we've got you covered for all of your smoking needs.
We believe in making THC accessible to everyone that needs it, which is why we stay stocked on all the top hemp brands, like Stiiizy, Packwoods, Runtz, Cake, and more. COA's are available on all products, so you can feel safe when you're blazing. Find top shelf cannabis seeds from brands Nasha Genetics, and begin your growing journey with us.
We're the best online headshop to buy cheap smoking accessories and carry top brands like AFM, Puffco, and Empire Glass within our curated collection. Starting at just $4.20 and expanding to standout products like the Puffco Peak and Storz & Bickel Mighty Vape, we've got you covered for all of your smoking needs.
Notice a problem?Report this item