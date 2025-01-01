2 percolators in 1 asteroid designed bong

The Asteroid Bong will take you into deep space as soon as you lift off! Coming in at 12 inches in height, this masterpiece features a colored accented mouthpiece and base, as well as a built-in downstem with a removable bowl. In addition, it also comes equipped with a double dose of percolators for an exceptionally smooth and filtered smoking experience. In the main chamber sits a large purple orb-shaped swiss cheese percolator and a clear colored stereo matrix percolator on the bottom.



🌑 11 Inches Tall



🌑 Swiss Cheese Percolator



🌑 Stereo Matrix Percolator



🌑 Angled Mouthpiece



🌑 Built In Downstem W/ Dry Herb Bowl



If you are looking for a functional bong that is easier on your lungs while also producing spectacular visuals, this one's for you! With this stunning set up, you are guaranteed to impress both your friends, and yourself.



Prepare to enter orbit when you purchase the Asteroid Bong today!



*This bong may also be used as a dab rig; a banger is not included with this item

