About this product
Are you ready to unleash the king of all monster bongs? The massive Bongzilla towers at 19” tall and features 4 color options and 2 specially made percolators for huge hits and awesome diffusion. Bongzilla is made from thick colored borosilicate glass.
💀 TILTED TREE PERC – Unique Diffusion
👹 MORNING STAR PERC – Super Smooth Hits
💀 COLD AS ICE – Cooler Smoother Rips
👹 MASSIVE VOLUME – Monster Sized Hits
💀 NO SPLASH – Built in Splash Guard
💀 TILTED TREE PERC
Your smoke or vapor is first filtered through the specially designed tilted tree perc. The perc is made of colored glass and features 6 tilted arms with about 8 inline percolator slits per arm. That’s 48 diffusion points on just the first percolator!
👹 MORNING STAR PERC
Inset immediately above the tilted tree percolator is a one of kind morning star percolator made from colored glass. The morning star perc features over 20 sprinkler style percolators radiating outwards in all directions.
💀 COLD AS ICE
The base of the neck features a double ice catcher so that you can have cool, fresh and refreshing hits whenever you want. First your smoke or vapor gets filtered and cooled from all the percolators before being forced pass ice cubes for an extremely smooth hit.
👹 MASSIVE VOLUME
Bongzilla is simply huge. That’s amazing because the bigger the bong, the bigger the hits you can take. Bongzilla holds a massive amount of smoke or vapor that will leave even veteran smokers impressed.
💀 NO SPLASH
A built-in splash guard mouth opening will protect your lips from dirty water or unwanted particulate. The ice catcher will further stop any splash back.
Want discrete yet glass safe packaging? Want it delivered from the heart of 420 country? We expertly ship our items from our state of the art warehouse in sunny Los Angeles.
Unleash Bongzilla into your smoke den…click add-to-cart today!
*This bong may also be used as a dab rig; a banger is not included with this item
💀 TILTED TREE PERC – Unique Diffusion
👹 MORNING STAR PERC – Super Smooth Hits
💀 COLD AS ICE – Cooler Smoother Rips
👹 MASSIVE VOLUME – Monster Sized Hits
💀 NO SPLASH – Built in Splash Guard
💀 TILTED TREE PERC
Your smoke or vapor is first filtered through the specially designed tilted tree perc. The perc is made of colored glass and features 6 tilted arms with about 8 inline percolator slits per arm. That’s 48 diffusion points on just the first percolator!
👹 MORNING STAR PERC
Inset immediately above the tilted tree percolator is a one of kind morning star percolator made from colored glass. The morning star perc features over 20 sprinkler style percolators radiating outwards in all directions.
💀 COLD AS ICE
The base of the neck features a double ice catcher so that you can have cool, fresh and refreshing hits whenever you want. First your smoke or vapor gets filtered and cooled from all the percolators before being forced pass ice cubes for an extremely smooth hit.
👹 MASSIVE VOLUME
Bongzilla is simply huge. That’s amazing because the bigger the bong, the bigger the hits you can take. Bongzilla holds a massive amount of smoke or vapor that will leave even veteran smokers impressed.
💀 NO SPLASH
A built-in splash guard mouth opening will protect your lips from dirty water or unwanted particulate. The ice catcher will further stop any splash back.
Want discrete yet glass safe packaging? Want it delivered from the heart of 420 country? We expertly ship our items from our state of the art warehouse in sunny Los Angeles.
Unleash Bongzilla into your smoke den…click add-to-cart today!
*This bong may also be used as a dab rig; a banger is not included with this item
Bongzilla - 19in
Everything 420Bongs & Waterpipes
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
Are you ready to unleash the king of all monster bongs? The massive Bongzilla towers at 19” tall and features 4 color options and 2 specially made percolators for huge hits and awesome diffusion. Bongzilla is made from thick colored borosilicate glass.
💀 TILTED TREE PERC – Unique Diffusion
👹 MORNING STAR PERC – Super Smooth Hits
💀 COLD AS ICE – Cooler Smoother Rips
👹 MASSIVE VOLUME – Monster Sized Hits
💀 NO SPLASH – Built in Splash Guard
💀 TILTED TREE PERC
Your smoke or vapor is first filtered through the specially designed tilted tree perc. The perc is made of colored glass and features 6 tilted arms with about 8 inline percolator slits per arm. That’s 48 diffusion points on just the first percolator!
👹 MORNING STAR PERC
Inset immediately above the tilted tree percolator is a one of kind morning star percolator made from colored glass. The morning star perc features over 20 sprinkler style percolators radiating outwards in all directions.
💀 COLD AS ICE
The base of the neck features a double ice catcher so that you can have cool, fresh and refreshing hits whenever you want. First your smoke or vapor gets filtered and cooled from all the percolators before being forced pass ice cubes for an extremely smooth hit.
👹 MASSIVE VOLUME
Bongzilla is simply huge. That’s amazing because the bigger the bong, the bigger the hits you can take. Bongzilla holds a massive amount of smoke or vapor that will leave even veteran smokers impressed.
💀 NO SPLASH
A built-in splash guard mouth opening will protect your lips from dirty water or unwanted particulate. The ice catcher will further stop any splash back.
Want discrete yet glass safe packaging? Want it delivered from the heart of 420 country? We expertly ship our items from our state of the art warehouse in sunny Los Angeles.
Unleash Bongzilla into your smoke den…click add-to-cart today!
*This bong may also be used as a dab rig; a banger is not included with this item
💀 TILTED TREE PERC – Unique Diffusion
👹 MORNING STAR PERC – Super Smooth Hits
💀 COLD AS ICE – Cooler Smoother Rips
👹 MASSIVE VOLUME – Monster Sized Hits
💀 NO SPLASH – Built in Splash Guard
💀 TILTED TREE PERC
Your smoke or vapor is first filtered through the specially designed tilted tree perc. The perc is made of colored glass and features 6 tilted arms with about 8 inline percolator slits per arm. That’s 48 diffusion points on just the first percolator!
👹 MORNING STAR PERC
Inset immediately above the tilted tree percolator is a one of kind morning star percolator made from colored glass. The morning star perc features over 20 sprinkler style percolators radiating outwards in all directions.
💀 COLD AS ICE
The base of the neck features a double ice catcher so that you can have cool, fresh and refreshing hits whenever you want. First your smoke or vapor gets filtered and cooled from all the percolators before being forced pass ice cubes for an extremely smooth hit.
👹 MASSIVE VOLUME
Bongzilla is simply huge. That’s amazing because the bigger the bong, the bigger the hits you can take. Bongzilla holds a massive amount of smoke or vapor that will leave even veteran smokers impressed.
💀 NO SPLASH
A built-in splash guard mouth opening will protect your lips from dirty water or unwanted particulate. The ice catcher will further stop any splash back.
Want discrete yet glass safe packaging? Want it delivered from the heart of 420 country? We expertly ship our items from our state of the art warehouse in sunny Los Angeles.
Unleash Bongzilla into your smoke den…click add-to-cart today!
*This bong may also be used as a dab rig; a banger is not included with this item
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Everything 420
Our online smoke shop is dedicated to making sure everyone can get high quality, yet affordable 420 accessories. Everything you could need, shipped straight to your door.
We believe in making THC accessible to everyone that needs it, which is why we stay stocked on all the top hemp brands, like Stiiizy, Packwoods, Runtz, Cake, and more. COA's are available on all products, so you can feel safe when you're blazing. Find top shelf cannabis seeds from brands Nasha Genetics, and begin your growing journey with us.
We're the best online headshop to buy cheap smoking accessories and carry top brands like AFM, Puffco, and Empire Glass within our curated collection. Starting at just $4.20 and expanding to standout products like the Puffco Peak and Storz & Bickel Mighty Vape, we've got you covered for all of your smoking needs.
We believe in making THC accessible to everyone that needs it, which is why we stay stocked on all the top hemp brands, like Stiiizy, Packwoods, Runtz, Cake, and more. COA's are available on all products, so you can feel safe when you're blazing. Find top shelf cannabis seeds from brands Nasha Genetics, and begin your growing journey with us.
We're the best online headshop to buy cheap smoking accessories and carry top brands like AFM, Puffco, and Empire Glass within our curated collection. Starting at just $4.20 and expanding to standout products like the Puffco Peak and Storz & Bickel Mighty Vape, we've got you covered for all of your smoking needs.
Notice a problem?Report this item