Are you ready to unleash the king of all monster bongs? The massive Bongzilla towers at 19” tall and features 4 color options and 2 specially made percolators for huge hits and awesome diffusion. Bongzilla is made from thick colored borosilicate glass.



💀 TILTED TREE PERC – Unique Diffusion



👹 MORNING STAR PERC – Super Smooth Hits



💀 COLD AS ICE – Cooler Smoother Rips



👹 MASSIVE VOLUME – Monster Sized Hits



💀 NO SPLASH – Built in Splash Guard



💀 TILTED TREE PERC



Your smoke or vapor is first filtered through the specially designed tilted tree perc. The perc is made of colored glass and features 6 tilted arms with about 8 inline percolator slits per arm. That’s 48 diffusion points on just the first percolator!



👹 MORNING STAR PERC



Inset immediately above the tilted tree percolator is a one of kind morning star percolator made from colored glass. The morning star perc features over 20 sprinkler style percolators radiating outwards in all directions.



💀 COLD AS ICE



The base of the neck features a double ice catcher so that you can have cool, fresh and refreshing hits whenever you want. First your smoke or vapor gets filtered and cooled from all the percolators before being forced pass ice cubes for an extremely smooth hit.



👹 MASSIVE VOLUME



Bongzilla is simply huge. That’s amazing because the bigger the bong, the bigger the hits you can take. Bongzilla holds a massive amount of smoke or vapor that will leave even veteran smokers impressed.



💀 NO SPLASH



A built-in splash guard mouth opening will protect your lips from dirty water or unwanted particulate. The ice catcher will further stop any splash back.



Want discrete yet glass safe packaging? Want it delivered from the heart of 420 country? We expertly ship our items from our state of the art warehouse in sunny Los Angeles.



Unleash Bongzilla into your smoke den…click add-to-cart today!



*This bong may also be used as a dab rig; a banger is not included with this item

