About this product
Introducing the 510 Thread Battery Vape Pen, also known as the Dab Pen, designed for discreet, on-the-go vaping, complete with adjustable voltage and a preheat function.
Key Features:
Preheat Function
Customizable Voltage Settings
Sleek and Compact Design
Technical Specifications:
Battery Capacity: 350mAh
Voltage Settings: 3.4v, 3.7v, and 4.0v
Indicator Colors:
Green: 3.4V
Blue: 3.7V
Red: 4.0V
What's Included in the Package:
350mAh Battery
USB Charging Connector
Meet the Vertex Vape, a pocket-sized 350mAh battery offering voltage customization and a convenient preheat feature. Adjusting the voltage is as simple as clicking the button three times, allowing you to switch between 3.4v, 3.7v, or 4.0v settings. Each voltage setting is associated with a unique colored light for easy identification. To initiate the preheat function, press the button twice. Enjoy a versatile and discreet vaping experience with the Vertex Vape.
About this strain
About this brand
Everything 420
Our online smoke shop is dedicated to making sure everyone can get high quality, yet affordable 420 accessories. Everything you could need, shipped straight to your door.
We believe in making THC accessible to everyone that needs it, which is why we stay stocked on all the top hemp brands, like Stiiizy, Packwoods, Runtz, Cake, and more. COA's are available on all products, so you can feel safe when you're blazing. Find top shelf cannabis seeds from brands Nasha Genetics, and begin your growing journey with us.
We're the best online headshop to buy cheap smoking accessories and carry top brands like AFM, Puffco, and Empire Glass within our curated collection. Starting at just $4.20 and expanding to standout products like the Puffco Peak and Storz & Bickel Mighty Vape, we've got you covered for all of your smoking needs.
