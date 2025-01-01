About this product
The HIGH Quality Mystery Box You've Been Dreaming Of
❓ Items included can contain Delta 8, Delta 9,Delta 10, THC-A, and THC-P!
❓ Three tiers to choose from, Starter, Lifted, and Premium
❓ Each box is hand selected by the E420 team!
❓ GREAT gift for stoners!
❓ The best box for a great time
❓ Tons of mystery items!
Description
Whether you prefer to smoke, roll, vape or enjoy a classic edible, the E420 Delta THC Mystery Box has got what you need! This box is filled to the brim with Delta THC infused items like Delta 8, Delta 9, Delta 10, THC-P, and THC-A. Each box is different and will contain possible items like cartridges, vaporizers, JARS of flower, concentrates, pre rolls, edibles, you name it!
Whatever box you choose, you can expect a good time! Each item is hand picked by members of the E420 team. As you can imagine, we're pretty much experts at picking out the HIGHest of quality products.
Spike Leaf told us there may even be a couple of $500 boxes sprinkled in just to keep things interesting. So what are you waiting for?! We can't keep this up forever, so roll the dice and unlock a mystery!
Specifications
Style - Mystery Box
Brand - Everything 420
❓ Items included can contain Delta 8, Delta 9,Delta 10, THC-A, and THC-P!
❓ Three tiers to choose from, Starter, Lifted, and Premium
❓ Each box is hand selected by the E420 team!
❓ GREAT gift for stoners!
❓ The best box for a great time
❓ Tons of mystery items!
Description
Whether you prefer to smoke, roll, vape or enjoy a classic edible, the E420 Delta THC Mystery Box has got what you need! This box is filled to the brim with Delta THC infused items like Delta 8, Delta 9, Delta 10, THC-P, and THC-A. Each box is different and will contain possible items like cartridges, vaporizers, JARS of flower, concentrates, pre rolls, edibles, you name it!
Whatever box you choose, you can expect a good time! Each item is hand picked by members of the E420 team. As you can imagine, we're pretty much experts at picking out the HIGHest of quality products.
Spike Leaf told us there may even be a couple of $500 boxes sprinkled in just to keep things interesting. So what are you waiting for?! We can't keep this up forever, so roll the dice and unlock a mystery!
Specifications
Style - Mystery Box
Brand - Everything 420
E420 Delta THC Mystery Box
Everything 420Smoking Accessories
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
The HIGH Quality Mystery Box You've Been Dreaming Of
❓ Items included can contain Delta 8, Delta 9,Delta 10, THC-A, and THC-P!
❓ Three tiers to choose from, Starter, Lifted, and Premium
❓ Each box is hand selected by the E420 team!
❓ GREAT gift for stoners!
❓ The best box for a great time
❓ Tons of mystery items!
Description
Whether you prefer to smoke, roll, vape or enjoy a classic edible, the E420 Delta THC Mystery Box has got what you need! This box is filled to the brim with Delta THC infused items like Delta 8, Delta 9, Delta 10, THC-P, and THC-A. Each box is different and will contain possible items like cartridges, vaporizers, JARS of flower, concentrates, pre rolls, edibles, you name it!
Whatever box you choose, you can expect a good time! Each item is hand picked by members of the E420 team. As you can imagine, we're pretty much experts at picking out the HIGHest of quality products.
Spike Leaf told us there may even be a couple of $500 boxes sprinkled in just to keep things interesting. So what are you waiting for?! We can't keep this up forever, so roll the dice and unlock a mystery!
Specifications
Style - Mystery Box
Brand - Everything 420
❓ Items included can contain Delta 8, Delta 9,Delta 10, THC-A, and THC-P!
❓ Three tiers to choose from, Starter, Lifted, and Premium
❓ Each box is hand selected by the E420 team!
❓ GREAT gift for stoners!
❓ The best box for a great time
❓ Tons of mystery items!
Description
Whether you prefer to smoke, roll, vape or enjoy a classic edible, the E420 Delta THC Mystery Box has got what you need! This box is filled to the brim with Delta THC infused items like Delta 8, Delta 9, Delta 10, THC-P, and THC-A. Each box is different and will contain possible items like cartridges, vaporizers, JARS of flower, concentrates, pre rolls, edibles, you name it!
Whatever box you choose, you can expect a good time! Each item is hand picked by members of the E420 team. As you can imagine, we're pretty much experts at picking out the HIGHest of quality products.
Spike Leaf told us there may even be a couple of $500 boxes sprinkled in just to keep things interesting. So what are you waiting for?! We can't keep this up forever, so roll the dice and unlock a mystery!
Specifications
Style - Mystery Box
Brand - Everything 420
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Everything 420
Our online smoke shop is dedicated to making sure everyone can get high quality, yet affordable 420 accessories. Everything you could need, shipped straight to your door.
We believe in making THC accessible to everyone that needs it, which is why we stay stocked on all the top hemp brands, like Stiiizy, Packwoods, Runtz, Cake, and more. COA's are available on all products, so you can feel safe when you're blazing. Find top shelf cannabis seeds from brands Nasha Genetics, and begin your growing journey with us.
We're the best online headshop to buy cheap smoking accessories and carry top brands like AFM, Puffco, and Empire Glass within our curated collection. Starting at just $4.20 and expanding to standout products like the Puffco Peak and Storz & Bickel Mighty Vape, we've got you covered for all of your smoking needs.
We believe in making THC accessible to everyone that needs it, which is why we stay stocked on all the top hemp brands, like Stiiizy, Packwoods, Runtz, Cake, and more. COA's are available on all products, so you can feel safe when you're blazing. Find top shelf cannabis seeds from brands Nasha Genetics, and begin your growing journey with us.
We're the best online headshop to buy cheap smoking accessories and carry top brands like AFM, Puffco, and Empire Glass within our curated collection. Starting at just $4.20 and expanding to standout products like the Puffco Peak and Storz & Bickel Mighty Vape, we've got you covered for all of your smoking needs.
Notice a problem?Report this item