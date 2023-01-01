About this product
Get Ready for a Massive (Trip) to the Moon!
🚀 Space themed box!
🚀 Items that'll guide you on a galactic adventure!
🚀 Three tiers to choose from, Starter, Lifted, and Premium
🚀 Each box is hand selected by the E420 team!
🚀 Great box for 👽 believers 👽
🚀 Tons of cool alien and space items
Description
Blast off to the Moon with our E420 Space Mystery Box! Hand selected with tons of cool alien and space stuff, our box is out-of-this-world! Choose from three tiers; Starter, Lifted, and Premium, and get ready for a galactic adventure! Perfect for aspiring astronauts, 👽 believers 👽, and everyone in between.
Prepare for an epic adventure! This fun space themed box has items you've seen on the site, and some new gadgets to help you on your space adventure! Unlock the mysteries of the universe with the E420 Space Mystery Box!
Specifications
Style - Mystery Box
Brand - E420
🚀 Space themed box!
🚀 Items that'll guide you on a galactic adventure!
🚀 Three tiers to choose from, Starter, Lifted, and Premium
🚀 Each box is hand selected by the E420 team!
🚀 Great box for 👽 believers 👽
🚀 Tons of cool alien and space items
Description
Blast off to the Moon with our E420 Space Mystery Box! Hand selected with tons of cool alien and space stuff, our box is out-of-this-world! Choose from three tiers; Starter, Lifted, and Premium, and get ready for a galactic adventure! Perfect for aspiring astronauts, 👽 believers 👽, and everyone in between.
Prepare for an epic adventure! This fun space themed box has items you've seen on the site, and some new gadgets to help you on your space adventure! Unlock the mysteries of the universe with the E420 Space Mystery Box!
Specifications
Style - Mystery Box
Brand - E420
About this strain
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Everything 420
Our online smoke shop is dedicated to making sure everyone can get high quality, yet affordable 420 accessories. Everything you could need, shipped straight to your door.
We believe in making THC accessible to everyone that needs it, which is why we stay stocked on all the top hemp brands, like Stiiizy, Packwoods, Runtz, Cake, and more. COA's are available on all products, so you can feel safe when you're blazing. Find top shelf cannabis seeds from brands Nasha Genetics, and begin your growing journey with us.
We're the best online headshop to buy cheap smoking accessories and carry top brands like AFM, Puffco, and Empire Glass within our curated collection. Starting at just $4.20 and expanding to standout products like the Puffco Peak and Storz & Bickel Mighty Vape, we've got you covered for all of your smoking needs.
We believe in making THC accessible to everyone that needs it, which is why we stay stocked on all the top hemp brands, like Stiiizy, Packwoods, Runtz, Cake, and more. COA's are available on all products, so you can feel safe when you're blazing. Find top shelf cannabis seeds from brands Nasha Genetics, and begin your growing journey with us.
We're the best online headshop to buy cheap smoking accessories and carry top brands like AFM, Puffco, and Empire Glass within our curated collection. Starting at just $4.20 and expanding to standout products like the Puffco Peak and Storz & Bickel Mighty Vape, we've got you covered for all of your smoking needs.