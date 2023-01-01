About this product
A Secretive Mystery Box for the Stoner Spy
🕵️ Special Ops themed box!
🕵️ Items that'll help with a super secretive sesh
🕵️ Three tiers to choose from, Starter, Lifted, and Premium
🕵️ Each box is hand selected by the E420 team!
🕵️ Great box for those who like to keep it discreet
🕵️ Tons of cool spy themed items
Description
Go undercover with the E420 Special Ops Mystery Box - yep, that's right, a mystery box for stoner spies! Hand-selected with cool spy-themed items, three tiers to choose from, and all the secrecy necessary for a successful mission, this is the perfect box for those who need to keep their sesh on the down-low. (Let's get stealthy!)
Each box can possibly contain multiple items like a Stash Jar, Grinder, Rolling Tray, Dab Tool, Pipe, even a Bong. On top of the possible essentials, our staff will hand pick other possible items to drop in the mix like torches, dab mats, rolling papers, and ash trays
The E420 Special Ops Mystery box is a great gift for the discreet stoner! If you want to get ahead with a great gift, this is the stoner box for you!
Specifications
Style -Mystery Box
Brand - Everything 420
About this brand
Everything 420
Our online smoke shop is dedicated to making sure everyone can get high quality, yet affordable 420 accessories. Everything you could need, shipped straight to your door.
We believe in making THC accessible to everyone that needs it, which is why we stay stocked on all the top hemp brands, like Stiiizy, Packwoods, Runtz, Cake, and more. COA's are available on all products, so you can feel safe when you're blazing. Find top shelf cannabis seeds from brands Nasha Genetics, and begin your growing journey with us.
We're the best online headshop to buy cheap smoking accessories and carry top brands like AFM, Puffco, and Empire Glass within our curated collection. Starting at just $4.20 and expanding to standout products like the Puffco Peak and Storz & Bickel Mighty Vape, we've got you covered for all of your smoking needs.
