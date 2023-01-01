A Secretive Mystery Box for the Stoner Spy

🕵️ Special Ops themed box!



🕵️ Items that'll help with a super secretive sesh



🕵️ Three tiers to choose from, Starter, Lifted, and Premium



🕵️ Each box is hand selected by the E420 team!



🕵️ Great box for those who like to keep it discreet



🕵️ Tons of cool spy themed items



Description

Go undercover with the E420 Special Ops Mystery Box - yep, that's right, a mystery box for stoner spies! Hand-selected with cool spy-themed items, three tiers to choose from, and all the secrecy necessary for a successful mission, this is the perfect box for those who need to keep their sesh on the down-low. (Let's get stealthy!)



Each box can possibly contain multiple items like a Stash Jar, Grinder, Rolling Tray, Dab Tool, Pipe, even a Bong. On top of the possible essentials, our staff will hand pick other possible items to drop in the mix like torches, dab mats, rolling papers, and ash trays



The E420 Special Ops Mystery box is a great gift for the discreet stoner! If you want to get ahead with a great gift, this is the stoner box for you!



Specifications

Style -Mystery Box



Brand - Everything 420

