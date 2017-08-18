Everything 420 Gummies - 1000mg

by Everything 420
IndicaTHC —CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Experience the Potent and Rapid Everything 420 Gummies!

- Crafted with Top Shelf Delta 8
- Fast-acting for quick relief
- Contains 15 pieces per jar
- Available in four delightful flavors!
- Proudly bearing the Everything 420 Brand
- Each gummy contains 66.6mg of Delta 8
- Formulated with Natural Ingredients

Description
Elevate your mood with Everything 420 Gummies - 1000mg. Indulge in swift relief with top-quality Delta 8. Delight your taste buds with 15 pieces per jar, available in four mouthwatering flavors. Rely on the Everything 420 Brand for potent, natural ingredients. Each gummy delivers 66.6mg of Delta 8 for an uplifting experience like no other.

About this strain

Watermelon, also known as "Watermelon Kush" and "Watermelon OG," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing two unknown parents. Watermelon produces relaxing effects, making it useful as a sleeping aid or appetite stimulant. As the name suggests, this strain has a distinct fruity watermelon flavor profile, reminiscent of grape with hashy undertones. Watermelon is prized by growers for its high yield and potency, requiring 55 to 60 days flowering time. Growers say this strain has large, dense buds that are valued for their high THC content. 

Our online smoke shop is dedicated to making sure everyone can get high quality, yet affordable 420 accessories. Everything you could need, shipped straight to your door.

We believe in making THC accessible to everyone that needs it, which is why we stay stocked on all the top hemp brands, like Stiiizy, Packwoods, Runtz, Cake, and more. COA's are available on all products, so you can feel safe when you're blazing. Find top shelf cannabis seeds from brands Nasha Genetics, and begin your growing journey with us.

We're the best online headshop to buy cheap smoking accessories and carry top brands like AFM, Puffco, and Empire Glass within our curated collection. Starting at just $4.20 and expanding to standout products like the Puffco Peak and Storz & Bickel Mighty Vape, we've got you covered for all of your smoking needs.
