An E420 Stoner Box that's Pretty in Pink!

🌺 Our first PINK themed box!



🌺 Everything in the box is pink!



🌺 Three tiers to choose from, Starter, Lifted, and Premium



🌺 Each box is hand selected by the E420 team!



🌺 GREAT gift for stoner bae!



🌺 Tons of pretty pink mystery items!



🌺 "Pink isn't just a color, it's an attitude" - Miley Cyrus



Description

Everything 420 wants you to feel pretty in pink with the official and one of a kind Pink E420 Mystery Box! With Valentine's Day coming up, we've curated a beautiful box that is filled to the brim with pretty pink products!



Each box can possibly contain multiple items like a Stash Jar, Grinder, Rolling Tray, Dab Tool, Pipe, even a Bong. On top of the possible essentials, our staff will hand pick other possible items to drop in the mix like torches, dab mats, rolling papers, and ash trays



The Pink E420 Mystery box is a great gift for all lovers of pink! If you want to get ahead with a great gift, this is the stoner box for you!



Specifications

Style -Mystery Box



Brand - Everything 420

